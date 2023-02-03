Public financing could alter election fundraising habits in New York by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-02-03T15:16:32Z Feb. 03, 2023 - Candidates running for the state Assembly and state Senate in 2024 will have access to public financing, which consists of government dollars that amplify small, in-district contributions. The Brennan Center's Ian Vandewalker explains how the program will work and unpacks a report examining political contributions in the 2022 state elections. Genre News & Politics