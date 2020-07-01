We speak to an astronomer who spends his day studying the motions of ancient asteroids as they roam around the Solar System. If one of them poses a threat, he'll be one of the first to know, and would provide us with the information we would need to act. In this episode, Marco Micheli tells us how many asteroids we know of, how many he is currently worried about, and what we could do to prevent an impact. He also explains how the Gaia observatory currently mapping a billion stars has revolutionised our understanding of the motions of asteroids: “Its very rare to have such a dramatic change in science. Typically, science moves forwards in small steps towards improvement, but Gaia is such a huge leap forward in this specific area of asteroids, its amazing”.

Genre Science