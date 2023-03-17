Today's show feature a focus on two potentially cataclysmic issues: the War in Ukraine; and the continuing war against womens' reproductive rights at home. Mel Goodman, foreign policy and national security expert discusses the escalating dangers posed by the war in Ukraine. Amanda Skinner, president of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England talks about the latest rightwing assault on women, targeting the abortion medication pill in many Republican-controlled states. Panel: Ruthanne Baumgartner, Scott Harris and Richard Hill