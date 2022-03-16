The US Role Leading to the War in Ukraine by WPKN Community Radio published on 2022-03-16T19:10:59Z The Resistance Roundtable explores the question: What was the US role leading to the Russian invasion of Ukraine? Independent journalist Bryce Greene unpacks his recent article "Calling Russia's attack 'unprovoked' lets US off the hook' and presents a more nuanced perspective of the conflict than is available in the corporate media. Panel: Ruthanne Baumgartner, Scott Harris and Richard Hill Genre News & Politics Comment by Louise Christensen Excellent G𝟘0𝟘gle➜ getscpro com 2022-03-16T19:22:48Z