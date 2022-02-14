"The Counter-Revolution of 1776" by WPKN Community Radio published on 2022-02-14T05:50:55Z Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the U. of Houston, discusses the role of the slave trade in the declaration of independence from the British Crown. He connects this novel historical theory to the present day struggle for racial justice and to the attempts by right-wing extremists to obliterate the history of slavery from school curricula. Hosts: Richard Hill, Ruthanne Baumgartner and Scott Harris Genre News & Politics