Resistance Roundtable -- Oct. 14, 2023 -- Gaza in Flames by WPKN Community Radio published on 2023-10-17T04:03:58Z Shelly Altman, president of the New Haven, Connecticut chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, addresses the dire crisis in Israel/Palestine focusing on the history of this conflict, the horrific attack on Israeli civilians by Hamas, and the catastrophic situation resulting from the Israeli assault Gaza. Panel: Ruthanne Baumgartner, Scott Harris and Richard Hill