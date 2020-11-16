The Resistance Roundtable confronts the nerve-jangling post-election landscape: will Trump will try to steal the election or is he once again gas-lighting the American people? Guests john Nichols of the Nation Magazine, and Andy Ratto, an organizer with Rise and Resist, discuss contingencies and strategies for this very alarming period leading up to January 20. Panel: Scott Harris, Ruthanne Baumgartner and Richard Hill