Eric Holt-Gimenez: Change the food system and everything else follows by WPKN Community Radio published on 2020-05-07T23:06:34Z Eric Holt-Gimenez, agroecologist, economist and food sovereignty activist, discusses the capitalist nature of the global food system and argues that to change it we must abandon the so-called free market system. Find links to his books, A Foodie's Guide to Capitalism and Can We Feed the World Without Destroying It?, at www.foodfirst.org. Interview by Richard Hill Genre News & Politics