Can Biden govern after Trump's scorched-earth rampage? by WPKN Community Radio published on 2020-12-17T23:41:05Z The Resistance panel interviews two leading progressive journalists -- David Lindorf, creator of the blog site "This Can't Be Happening"; and David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect -- about the dangers Trump still poses before Jan. 20 and the chances for progressive change from a Biden/Harris administration. Panel: Ruthanne Baumgartner, Scott Harris and Richard Hill. Genre News & Politics