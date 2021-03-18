Biden's first 50 day: Can Dems keep up the progressive momentum? by WPKN Community Radio published on 2021-03-18T21:50:04Z The Round Table speaks with The Nation's John Nichols to assess the first 50 days of the Biden administration and strategies for extending the progressive agenda. Then Cindy Stretch, instructor of English at CCSU discusses the union-busting contract floated by the Board of Regents that could determine the fate of the State university system in CT for the next decade. Panel: Scott Harris, Ruthanne Baumgartner and Richard Hill Genre News & Politics