The Resistance Roundtable panel speaks with Paul Street (www.paulstreet.org), independent progressive policy researcher, award-winning journalist, historian and author of many books including This Happened Here and They Rule: the 1% v. Democracy. Paul deconstructs the threat posed by Trump, the Republican Party and a craven corporate media as the nation staggers forward toward the 2024 election. Panel: Ruthanne Baumgartner, Scott Harris and Richard Hill, May 13, 2023.