Quarantine Theater Presents Quarantine Theater Presents Portland, Maine

Homegrown, interactive, online AUDIO theater for the duration. Hunker down and join us! Donations from this page go to Doctors Without Borders. A chapter a week of 5 different books, plus writing, imaginative play, and songwriting prompts for each daily segment. 11am M-F releases starting Monday March 23. Monday: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne Tuesday: What the Ice Gets: Shackleton’s Antarctic Expedition 1914-1916 by Melinda Mueller Wednesday: Going Postal, Terry Pratchett Thursday: My Side of the Mountain by Jean George Friday: When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times by Pema Chodron