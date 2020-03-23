Quarantine Theater Presents Quarantine Theater Presents Portland, Maine Homegrown, interactive, online AUDIO theater for the duration. Hunker down and join us! Donations from this page go to Doctors Without Borders. A chapter a week of 5 different books, plus writing, imaginative play, and songwriting prompts for each daily segment. 11am M-F releases starting Monday March 23. Monday: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne Tuesday: What the Ice Gets: Shackleton’s Antarctic Expedition 1914-1916 by Melinda Mueller Wednesday: Going Postal, Terry Pratchett Thursday: My Side of the Mountain by Jean George Friday: When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times by Pema Chodron Quarantine Theater Presents’s tracks QTP#5: Pema Chodrön's When Things Fall Apart, rdg 1 *CW: working with fear* by Quarantine Theater Presents published on 2020-03-27T14:35:27Z QTP#4 My Side of the Mountain by Jean George reading 1 by Quarantine Theater Presents published on 2020-03-26T13:34:56Z QTP #3 Going Postal by Sir Terry Pratchett reading 1 by Quarantine Theater Presents published on 2020-03-25T04:52:10Z QTP#2 Tues 3/24/2020: What the Ice Gets by Melinda Mueller, reading 1 by Quarantine Theater Presents published on 2020-03-24T01:48:42Z QTP#1 Mon 3/23/2020: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Chapter 1 by Quarantine Theater Presents published on 2020-03-23T04:18:19Z