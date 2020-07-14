In this episode of 1050 Bascom, we had the opportunity to talk with Professor Halpern-Meekin from the UW-Madison School of Human Ecology to talk about issues surrounding poverty and the pandemic. Prof. Halpern-Meekin shared her analysis of the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 crisis on millions of people in the US and around the world who live in poverty or have been pushed to the economic brink by the crisis. Prof. Halper-Meekin also offered helpful insights into the role that federal and state policies such as unemployment benefits and eviction moratoriums play in preventing more people from falling into further economic despair. Our discussion covered a lot of ground from the US health care system to racial disparities in health outcomes in Covid-19 to the trade-off millions of people face between going back to work when there isn’t a virtual option while risking the threat of contracting the virus. We learned a lot from our discussion, and hope you will too.