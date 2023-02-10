State considers stipends to attract volunteer firefighters by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-02-10T15:03:25Z Feb. 10, 2023 - In an attempt to address persistent staffing shortages for volunteer fire departments, Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing two different stipends for training and responding to emergencies. New York State Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment and Retention Task Force member Bill Streicher explains how the compensation could address recruitment and retention. Genre News & Politics