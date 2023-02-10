Indigent legal defense attorneys poised for long-awaited raise by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-02-10T15:13:10Z Feb. 10, 2023 - A long-awaited raise for attorneys representing New Yorkers who can't afford a criminal defense was included in the executive budget proposal, but it falls short of what was hoped for outside of the New York City area and doesn't come with state funding, according to Kevin Stadelmaier, legislative committee chair for the New York State Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Genre News & Politics