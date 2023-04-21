April 21, 2023 - Environmentalists are urging state lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul to include a fleshed out cap-and-invest program in New York's budget, but the details may get left on the chopping block. Catskill Mountainkeeper Deputy Director Katherine Nadeau explains why legislative action is needed now, including to create a rebate program designed to make the green transition more affordable for low-income New Yorkers.