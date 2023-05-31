Policymakers inch toward 'coverage for all' by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-05-31T18:37:34Z June 1, 2023 - Gov. Kathy Hochul has requested guidance from federal health officials on how billions of dollars in unspent health care funding from Washington D.C. could be spent on health insurance for undocumented New Yorkers. We consider how this would work with Elisabeth Benjamin, vice president of health initiatives for the Community Service Society of New York, and Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas, a Queens Democrat Genre News & Politics