New warehouse worker protections consider in Albany by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-05-30T13:23:25Z May 30, 2023 - In response to a proliferation of warehouse jobs around New York, advocates for warehouse workers are looking to build on legislative successes in 2022 with new labor protections. Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union Public Policy Director Josh Kellerman makes the case for incorporating ergonomics into job duties and limiting exposure to extreme temperatures at work. Genre News & Politics