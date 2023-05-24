Marijuana regulators promote economic equity by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-05-24T21:04:26Z May 25, 2023 - In order to continue to address the disproportionate fallout from the past criminalization of marijuana in New York, state cannabis regulators are implementing a social and economic equity plan. New York State Office of Cannabis Management Chief Equity Officer Damian Fagon explains some of the recommendations in the plan, including how to make capital available and promote a level playing field for stakeholders. Genre News & Politics