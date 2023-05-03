New York's offshore wind future tied to Danish energy company by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-05-03T20:55:39Z May 4, 2023 - In pursuit of New York's goal of a carbon-free electricity system by 2040, state regulators are leaning heavily on the potential of offshore wind power, including projects from Ørsted, a Danish energy company. Jennifer Garvey, head of New York market strategy for Ørsted, discusses their ongoing work off the coast of Long Island and their future development plans. Genre News & Politics