Coalition calls for online voting option in New York by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-05-02T20:01:21Z May 3, 2023 - A coalition of advocates for visually impaired New Yorkers and members of the military serving out of state are pushing for the creation of a system of online voting in the Empire State. Martin Cahill, legislative chair for the New York chapter of the American Council for the Blind, and Rebecca Nowatchik, director of external partnerships at Secure Families Initiative, explain how the process would work. Genre News & Politics