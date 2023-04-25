April 26, 2023 - State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul have signed off on slightly modified boundaries for Assembly candidates to run on in 2024, after the courts ordered the state's bipartisan redistricting commission to revise the 2022 lines created by the state Legislature. Commission Chair Ken Jenkins, a Democratic appointee, explains how the final lines were produced and how the bipartisan group would approach drawing congressional lines in the future.