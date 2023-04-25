Upstate cellular coverage task force's 2021 recommendations ignored by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-04-25T21:14:35Z April 26, 2023 - Recommendations from a state task force examining upstate cellular coverage are back in the news after a fatal shooting in a rural corner of the Capital Region. Times Union Capitol reporter Josh Solomon discusses how poor cell coverage entered into this tragedy and highlights a lack of action on improving upstate cellular service since 2021. Genre News & Politics