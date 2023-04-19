Mandatory mattress recycling could be next frontier in waste reduction by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-04-19T19:02:51Z April 20, 2023 - The idea of shifting the onus of recycling on to manufacturers has been a hot topic at the Capitol in recent years, with debates over new mandates on packaging production and the adoption of a law governing carpet recycling. Now lawmakers are considering a program to mandate recycling of mattresses, which will cut down on a major source of trash, according to Scott Cassel, CEO and founder of the Product Stewardship Institute. Genre News & Politics