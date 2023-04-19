New Jersey gets OK to leave joint waterfront commission with New York by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-04-19T19:02:55Z April 20, 2023 - A 70-year-old, bi-state commission tasked with policing the waterfront shared by New Jersey and New York is going to be retired following a decision by he U.S. Supreme Court, Politico New Jersey reporter Ry Rivard explains why New Jersey wanted out of the arrangement and explains what oversight for the ports could look like moving forward. Genre News & Politics