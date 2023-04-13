Court case could shake up New York's congressional lines by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-04-13T13:53:10Z April 13, 2023 - Just when you thought New York's congressional boundaries were set until the 2030 census, a legal challenge could result in the Democratic majorities in the state Legislature getting a second crack at drawing the lines. We examine the issue with Jeff Wice, a senior fellow and adjunct professor with the New York Law School’s Census and Redistricting Institute. Genre News & Politics