April 11, 2023 - As part of New York's environmental justice movement, the state's Climate Justice Working Group has come with criteria to identify disadvantaged communities that will be prioritized as part of the green revolution in the Empire State. Sonal Jessel, director of policy for WE ACT for Environmental Justice and a member of the working group, explains the definition of disadvantaged communities and discusses the potential investments as the state tries to realize the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.