Cannabis Advisory Board to oversee investment of state marijuana revenues by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-04-10T17:39:01Z April 11, 2023 - The future investment of state revenues from marijuana sales will be determined by New York's Cannabis Advisory Board, which is tasked with crafting a process to get money into communities impacted by the war on drugs. We spoke with Joseph Belluck, the board's chair, about investing marijuana revenues and advising state cannabis regulators. Genre News & Politics