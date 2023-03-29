Access to child care hinges on investment in industry workforce by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-03-29T19:31:59Z March 30, 2023 - Record state investments in child care in 2022 haven't necessarily translated into more New Yorkers accessing care, as providers don't have the workforce to adequately expand their capacity. We learn about the situation and assess solutions from Amie Bloom, the nursery school director at Temple Israel in Albany, and Katie Albitz, a policy and communications specialist at the Schuyler Center for Analysis & Advocacy. Genre News & Politics