New York's massive Medicaid population costing state and health care providers by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-03-15T13:44:43Z March 15, 2023 - The population of New Yorkers on Medicaid has been growing annually, adding to the fiscal strain of health care providers, who get less money to serve patients on Medicaid than patients with Medicare or commercial insurance. Bill Hammond, of the Empire Center for Public Policy, makes the case for policies that transition New Yorkers off of Medicaid and on to commercial insurance, potentially saving the state billions. Genre News & Politics