Codifying editorial control for student journalists by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-03-03T18:04:42Z March 6, 2023 - Students journalists descended on the Capitol in February to make the case for legislation restricting the ability of educators to block what can be published in school media outlets. We hear about the proposal from Townsend-Harris High School senior Janna Habibulla, editor in chief of the school's paper, and Mike Simons, journalism advisor at Corning-Painted Post High School Genre News & Politics