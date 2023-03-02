Building the transmission grid for New York's green future by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-03-02T20:08:30Z March 3, 2023 - State regulators have given the greenlight to upstate utilities to embark on 62 local transmission projects that will cost New Yorkers more than $4 billion. Anne Reynolds, executive director of Alliance for Clean Energy New York, which represents private renewable energy developers, makes the case for increasing transmission capacity in the Empire State and provides a status update on the development of New York's green energy transition. Genre News & Politics