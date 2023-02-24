Ensuring reliable power amid green energy transition by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-02-24T18:30:12Z Feb. 27, 2023 - New York's power generation is expected to radically transform over the next few decades, so what will that mean for the reliability of electricity. Kevin Lanahan, vice president of external affairs for the New York Independent System Operator, which oversees the electricity grid, discusses the challenges of maintaining a reliable grid as the state moves toward its renewable energy goals. Genre News & Politics