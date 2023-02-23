Fight over judicial confirmation raises constitutional questions by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-02-23T19:22:51Z Feb. 23, 2023 - Gov. Kathy Hochul's failed bid to install Judge Hector LaSalle as the state's chief judge has unearthed a legal battle over the judicial confirmation process and the autonomy of the state Senate. Times Union Capitol reporter Josh Solomon provides an update on the legal process and shares what he learned from a recent trip to the legislative library. Genre News & Politics