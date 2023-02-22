State regulators urged to require all-electric new construction by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-02-22T19:08:39Z Feb. 23, 2023 - Environmental activists were hoping an obscure regulatory council would follow the direction of the state Climate Action Council and impose restrictions on fossil fuel hookups on future constructions, but they're waiting for legislative action. Rewiring America New York Policy Director Michael Hernandez makes the case for immediate regulatory action and discusses the green housing legislation kicking around the Capitol. Genre News & Politics