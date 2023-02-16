Feb. 20, 2023 - One of the major economic development initiatives in Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget proposal is a $455 million overhaul of Belmont Park on Long Island, which would be facilitated by state-secured loans to the New York Racing Association. NYRA Vice President for Government Affairs Jeff Cannizzo joins the show to explain what the project would entail and why the state has an interest in fostering major changes to the downstate racing scene.