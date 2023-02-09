Report advocates for municipal elections on even years by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-02-09T14:29:30Z Feb. 09, 2023 - A new study from Citizens Union looks at the ramifications to voter turnout if New York City's municipal elections, which are held in odd years, were shifted to even years, when turnout is traditionally much higher. Citizens Union Director of Public Policy Ben Weinberg explains why New York should be interested in changing the calendar for municipal elections. Genre News & Politics