Schools for deaf, blind or disabled students face state cuts by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-02-09T14:30:14Z Feb. 09, 2023 - The 11 schools serving New York kids who are blind, deaf or severely physically disabled were hoping for a modest funding increase in the governor's budget proposal, but instead they are facing a cut. 4201 School Association Board Chair Dr. Bernadette Kappen makes the case for an increase in state aid and additional funds to address their workforce shortage. Genre News & Politics