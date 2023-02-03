State museum works to return Native American artifacts and remains by The Capitol Pressroom published on 2023-02-03T15:17:03Z Feb. 03, 2023 - For more than three decades, museums around the country have been required - under a federal law - to return items in their collections taken from Native American burial sites. Mark Schaming, director of the state museum in Albany, provides an update on this effort in New York and discusses the time-consuming challenge of returning these artifacts Genre News & Politics