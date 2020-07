00:01 Introduction; 00:05 "Stay out of our house, guy from Police Academy"; 00:45 Business strategy; 01:35 "Between now and the heat death of the universe"; 03:20 "You just want more dinosaurs"; 05:05 Stilicho, Last of the Romans; 06:35 The door; 07:50 "Moses wore a bowtie"; 08:30 Call for questions.

Genre Entertainment