Talking Catholic Co-hosts Pete Sanchez, reporter for the Catholic Star Herald, and Mike Walsh, Communications Director for the Diocese of Camden, interview Catholic leaders about what brought them to where they are now and how they are bringing the faith to their communities. Talking Catholic’s tracks Bishop Sullivan Christmas/Catholic Charities CBS Radio message 12/1/17 by Talking Catholic published on 2017/12/04 15:53:11 +0000 Bishop Sullivan Thanksgiving/VITALity CBS Radio message 11/17/17 by Talking Catholic published on 2017/12/04 15:48:49 +0000 Advent - Fr. Robert Sinatra by Talking Catholic published on 2017/11/30 03:15:04 +0000 Bishop Dennis Sullivan's SJSF Concert CBS Radio message 11/3/17 by Talking Catholic published on 2017/11/29 16:07:59 +0000 NCYC Recap by Talking Catholic published on 2017/11/23 03:17:53 +0000 Catholic Charities Hurricane Deployments by Talking Catholic published on 2017/11/16 03:17:08 +0000 Catholic Potpourri #2 by Talking Catholic published on 2017/11/10 03:05:57 +0000 Frank Mercadante by Talking Catholic published on 2017/10/30 02:15:35 +0000 Andres Arango - English by Talking Catholic published on 2017/10/23 02:46:30 +0000 Andres Arango - Spanish by Talking Catholic published on 2017/10/23 02:41:56 +0000