Today's show welcomes back Dr. Alina Polyakova, a fellow at the Brookings Institute, an adjunct professor of European studies at Johns Hopkins University, and a specialist in far-right populism and nationalism, and Russian foreign policy. Last month, Alina and her colleague, Chris Meserole, wrote a policy brief for Brookings, titled “Exporting Digital Authoritarianism: The Russian and Chinese Models,” where they say Russia, China, and other states are using high-tech means to expand their influence around the world, and they argue that the United States and other democracies need to take action to limit the effects of these efforts. Read the paper here: https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/FP_20190827_digital_authoritarianism_polyakova_meserole.pdf Follow Dr. Polyakova on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/apolyakova Support this very podcast here: www.patreon.com/kevinrothrock Music and audio: Ну погоди, episode 14, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncHd3sxpEbo&t=7s Олег Анофриев, Бременские музыканты, “Говорят, мы бяки-буки,” www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-3wC7gkMDQ