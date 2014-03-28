Jugendradio DT64 Jugendradio DT64 1160 Berlin-Oberschöneweide, Nalepastraße 10-50, Telefon: 5777 Soundcloud unlimited kostet 9€ pro Monat. Bitte spendet ein paar Euros per Paypal, damit die Dateien dauerhaft online bleiben können! Paypal an: dt64spende@gmail.com DANKE! Jugendradio DT64’s tracks DT64 - Propagandasendung vom 15.09.1989 mit Prof. Otto Reinhold by Jugendradio DT64 published on 2014/04/04 00:12:49 +0000 DT64 Jingles - neutral by Jugendradio DT64 published on 2014/03/28 15:13:38 +0000 DT64 Jingles - Opener AntwortSofort by Jugendradio DT64 published on 2014/03/28 15:13:38 +0000 DT64 Jingles - Power by Jugendradio DT64 published on 2014/03/28 15:13:38 +0000 Jugendradio Jingles - 1970er Stinger by Jugendradio DT64 published on 2014/03/28 15:11:23 +0000 DT64 Jingles - Teaser DX64 Club by Jugendradio DT64 published on 2014/03/28 15:03:55 +0000 Jugendradio Jingle - Stinger neutral by Jugendradio DT64 published on 2014/03/28 13:25:14 +0000 Jugendradio Jingle - Opener Wiederholung by Jugendradio DT64 published on 2014/03/28 13:25:13 +0000 Jugendradio Jingle - Opener Szene Wiederholung by Jugendradio DT64 published on 2014/03/28 13:25:13 +0000 Jugendradio Jingle - Opener Sounds und Sport by Jugendradio DT64 published on 2014/03/28 13:25:13 +0000