HOT TOPIC: Sugar substitutes. Sugar substitutes are popular for many reasons, but rumors about their impacts on health are rampant. Do sweeteners improve dental health and reduce diabetes risk? Do they cause cancer? Or are they just a neutral component of your favorite diet soda? Featuring: Erik Millstone, University of Sussex Socialize with science on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using @ISGPforum. Disclaimer: The ISGP is a nonprofit organization that does not lobby for any position except rational thinking. Podcasts within the "Hot Topics Series" (Episodes 75+) reflect the views expressed by featured guests. Furthermore, a member of the co-host team is currently employed by the U.S. Department of State, but the views expressed in this episode are not necessarily those of the U.S. Government. For more information on The Forum, please visit www.ISGPforum.org.

Genre Science