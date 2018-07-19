http://conflictsimulations.com/2018/07/19/harold-on-games-podcast-10-with-uwe-eickert-notes Uwe Eickert is the CEO of Academy Games. He founded the company 10 years ago. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA specializing in corporate finance and strategy from The Ohio Sate University! His hobbies include soccer, playing the violin, martial arts, painting, and sailing. He speaks German, Spanish and of course English. Uwe won the James F Dunnigan Design Elegance Award for his Conflict of Heroes series. His game designs won the Charles S Roberts Award and the GAMA Best Historical Boardgames Awards in 2009, 2010 and 2012. We will start this interview with a question to Uwe about what their plans are this convention season.

