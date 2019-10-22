Special Podcast #3 RBM Studios C3i Magazine Podcast - Rodger MacGowan interviews Harold Buchanan by Harold on Games published on 2019-10-22T20:15:34Z This is the first RBM Studios C3i Magazine Podcast. In this podcast, Rodger MacGowan interviews Harold Buchanan. They discuss Harold's background in the hobby, his game designs Liberty or Death: The American Insurrection, Campaigns of 177 and the upcoming Flashpoint: South china Sea. They also discuss the Harold on Games Podcast and some of what is coming. Genre Entertainment