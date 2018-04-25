http://conflictsimulations.com/2018/04/25/harold-on-games-podcast-3-with-bruce-mansfield-and-mike-bertucelli/ THIS podcast is composed of 2 Parts. Part 1 is a meeting I had in San Diego with Bruce Mansfield, Designer of COIN Volume 9 Gandhi. Bruce was in town for a conference. I picked him up at the USS Midway museum and we drove to a local game store to play some Twilight Struggle. We will discuss a variety of things in our small talk between cards. Part 2 is a brief interview with Tank Duel Designer Mike Bertucelli where we discuss his game Tank Duel as it gets ever closer to publication! Thanks for listening and I look forward to your feedback.

Genre Gaming Podcast