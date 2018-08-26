After a 13-month battle with brain cancer, U.S. Sen. John McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, at home in Arizona. He was 81. Hear some of the most powerful quotes from McCain himself, heartfelt memories from his closest friends, reactions from world leaders including President Donald Trump and President Barack Obama, and insights from our political reporters on McCain’s life, legacy and what happens next. Read, watch and hear more at mccain.azcentral.com. Follow the team on Twitter: National political reporter Yvonne Wingett Sanchez @yvonnewingett, congressional reporter Ron J. Hansen @ronaldjhansen and state government and politics reporter Maria Polletta @mpolletta. This episode was produced and edited by Tea Francesca Price @_tfprice.