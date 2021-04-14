ESA & UNOOSA on space debris: Directors Josef Aschbacher and Simonetta di Pippo in conversation by European Space Agency published on 2021-04-14T12:24:34Z In the final episode of the ESA-UNOOSA podcast on space debris, Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency, and Simonetta di Pippo, Director of the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, discuss this topic of global concern. What are the two leading organisations doing to tackle space debris? What more needs to be done? Is there reason to be hopeful? Genre Science