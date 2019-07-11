In the latest edition of the World in 30 Minutes, regular host Mark Leonard discusses the transatlantic relations with Ben Rhodes, former speechwriter and advisor to President Obama, Jake Sullivan, former National Security Advisor to Vice-President Biden and Head of Policy Planning to then Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, and Amanda Sloat, senior fellow at Brookings and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Southern Europe and Eastern Mediterranean Affairs in the State Department. They try to look beyond Trump and into the future, asking what the ingredients are for a sustainable transatlantic relationship. The podcast was recorded on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019, at the side-lines of ECFR’s Annual Council Meeting in Lisbon. Bookshelf • The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion by Jonathan Haidt https://righteousmind.com/ • Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World by Tom Wright & Bradley Hope https://www.hachettebooks.com/titles/tom-wright/billion-dollar-whale/9780316436502/ • How To Lose A Country: the 7 Steps from Democracy to Dictatorship by Ece Temelkuran http://www.4thestate.co.uk/book/how-to-lose-a-country-the-7-steps-from-democracy-to-dictatorship-ece-temelkuran-9780008294014/ Picture: President Trump’s Trip Abroad via Flickr https://www.flickr.com/photos/whitehouse/34502607780 Taken on May 25, 2017. Public domain.